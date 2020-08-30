|
Pamela J. "Pam" Gilmore, 59, of Quincy, died at 7:37 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home. Pam was born Aug. 2, 1960, in Tomah, Wis., a daughter of Melvin F. and Lynnette A. Rohwedder Graff. Pam was a 1979 graduate of Central High School in Camp Point, Ill. After graduation, Pam proudly served in the U.S. Army from June 1979 to December 1984. Pam was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield as a senior claims technician until her retirement. In her free time, Pam enjoyed gardening and watching her flowers bloom. She also enjoyed crafting and making special gifts for her family and friends. In addition to playing Bingo and visiting the casinos, Pam loved going to eat at Village Inn, and she made many special friends there. Survivors include her parents, Melvin and Lynnette Graff of Quincy; sister, Laurie Abrams of Quincy; two brothers, James (Lenia) Gilmore and Tom (Missy) Gilmore of Quincy; nephew, Luis (Keira) Gilmore of Quincy; great-nephew, Grayson James Gilmore of Quincy; a special aunt, Arlene Adams of Scofield, Wis.; several cousins; and her beloved cats, Sunny and Midnight. Pam was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Fred and Alta Graff; her maternal grandparents, William and Adeline Rohwedder; her uncle, Richard Rohwedder; and her cousin, Jim Daniels. Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the service. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery, with military honors provided by Quincy American Legion Post 37 and the U.S. Army funeral honor detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the visitation. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2020