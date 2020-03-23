Home

Pamela Jean Middendorf


1956 - 2020
Pamela Jean Middendorf Obituary
Pamela Jean Middendorf passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the age of 63 years. Pamela was born on Oct. 7, 1956, in Quincy, to her parents, Perry and Jean (Denum) Stinnett. She was married to her loving husband Jeff on Oct. 11, 1975. She is preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Jean Stinnett. Pamela leaves many loving memories with her daughter, Carly Bush; son-in-law, Jonathan Bush; two grandsons, Jackson and Mason Bush of Tulsa, Okla.; and sister, Patti Tipton, of Quincy.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
