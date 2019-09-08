|
|
Pamela Jefferson Ruzicka, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., formerly of Quincy, wife of George Ruzicka, passed from this earth on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Huntersville Novant Medical Center in Huntersville, N.C., following a short battle with cancer. Born April 29, 1947, in Quincy, Pamela was a daughter of Grace and Herman Gustafson Jefferson. Pamela was a 1965 graduate of Quincy High School. She was an exceptional woman of style and taste that showcased her design degree. Pamela was a master planner and organizer and did both commercial and residential design in Chicago. She had multiple articles written that featured her design and work in the Chicagoland area. Pamela also founded a talent agency, Jefferson & Associates Agency. She was an active member of the Lake Norman Golden Girls Social Club of Charlotte, N.C., and had just assumed the role of president. Pamela was a loving wife and mother and is survived by her husband, George; two daughters, Allyson Ruzicka and Alexandra Ruzicka; a son, Harrison Ruzicka; two sisters, Ann McDonald of Quincy, and Sandra Wascher of Wilmette, Ill.; a brother, Chuck Jefferson of Williamsburg, Va.; and many loving nieces and nephews, including Nanette Smith (Jeff) of Quincy. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bill Jefferson and Jack Jefferson; a sister, Joyce Harmon; and a nephew, Jay McDonald. Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at zrsc.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019