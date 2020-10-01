|
Mrs. Pamela Lynn Lewis, 52, of LaGrange, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 3, 1968, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Richard H. and Carolyn K. Sims Roth Sr. She married Charles Lewis on June 14, 2014, in LaGrange. He survives. She was a 21-year employee of Knapheide Manufacturing Co. in Quincy and thoroughly loved her job. She was always doing things for her grandchildren and loved them very much. She enjoyed taking care of and grooming her yard, going on trips with her daughter and attending yard sales. In addition to her husband, Charles, survivors include a daughter, Natasha McBride of Quincy; two stepchildren, Delmar (Melissa) Lewis of LaBelle, Mo., and Sha'Andra (Steven Tourney) Lewis of Quincy; eight grandchildren, De'Andre and Amaya Lewis, both of LaBelle, Lynleigh Lewis of LaGrange, Brohnin Lowe of Quincy, Keegan Daak of Lewistown, Mo., and La'Tavia and La'Shiah Kurtz, both of Quincy, and Dy'lan Tourney of Quincy; sisters, Lori Lierly of Payson, Ill., and Joanne Roth of Quincy; brother, Richard (Karen) Roth of Augusta, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; and her sister, Penney Roth. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, with the Rev. John H. Mims officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in LaGrange. Pallbearers will be Richie Martin, Joseph Strieker, Findley Lewis III, Randy Lewis, Derek Watson Sr. and Donald Lewis. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Please bring and wear a face mask while present in the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to Suicide Prevention Lifeline or to Mental Health Awareness. Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020