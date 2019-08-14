|
|
Pamela S. Thomas Murry, 61, of Quincy, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 12, 1957, in Quincy, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Moore) Murry. Mrs. Murry worked at various careers over the years. She is well remembered for her 20-plus years at the Vac Shack and also numerous years at the Hutter Shell station. Later in life she was a child care provider until her retirement. Pamela was a member of the Crossing 929. Pamela was a hard worker and was always willing to help others. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Steven (Summer) Thomas and Joseph (Tisha) Thomas, all of Quincy; grandchildren, Stevie Griffin, Blaine Thomas, Lakyn Thomas, Brittany Hess, Dalton Thomas and Keaton Thomas; siblings, Don and Erla Lohmeyer, Charles and Carol Murry, Cheryl Barger and Steve Murry; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Grover Thomas III; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Barger. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Crossing 929. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Crossing 929. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019