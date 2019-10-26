|
|
BARRY, Ill. -- Pamela "Pam" Sue (Williams) Bowen, age 62, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her home after losing her two-year battle with cancer. Pam was born in Pittsfield, Ill., July 12, 1957, the second daughter to Glen and Shirley (Patterson) Williams of El Dara, Ill. Pam attended a two-room school in El Dara until 7th grade, when the students were transferred to the Barry school system, where she made many friends, which most if not all remained friends for the rest of her life. Pam was so easy to like; she was smart, athletic, very cute and totally sincere and did not see the bad in people, only the good. When Pam's parents divorced, now with five children, she went to live with the two people she was most crazy about, her Grandma and Grandpa, Bill and Nettie Mae Fesler also of El Dara, where Nettie taught her how to run a household and all that pertained to it. She would be with Grandpa Bill most of the time helping him on his farm, whether it was going to check on the fences where she kept her horse "Cricket" or just doing chores and riding on a tractor with him. After her junior year of high school, she dropped out of school and on Feb. 9, 1974, at the age of 17, she married Ronnie J. Bowen of Barry, and he survives. From this marriage they were blessed with three healthy boys. Stephen James and wife Amanda (Westfall) Bowen. Stephen blessed his mother with five grandchildren; Shelby, Zach, Noah, Makayla, Ronin, and a stepgranddaughter Laklyn Westfall, all of Griggsville. Her second son, Lance Courtney Hays (who died just six months ago) and wife Amanda (Booth) Bowen blessed her with three grandchildren; Cayden Fesler, Hazel Jo and Orion of El Dara, Ill., and son, Denton Tyrell, who blessed her with three grandchildren; Kali, Tierni and Jace, of Barry, adding up to 12 in all. Pam was a very determined hard worker, and she got her GED diploma and was very proud of that, since obtaining one in the 1970's was very difficult. She worked at the Cree-mee for Carol and Nancy Bartlett and the Keller Apple Shed. After graduating from the Quincy Beauty Academy, where she obtained her beautician license, she went to work for the Barry Community Care Center, where she was activity director for 13 years, and then went to work at a nursing home in Jacksonville, Ill., as their activity director for 2 ½ years. She then went to Zabaneh Franchise H&R Block where she became office director/manager for all three Block locations in Quincy. She was the "go to" person there for 17 years, according to her co-workers. She also traveled three states helping to set up, training, hiring and showing everyone the ropes in well over 30 H&R Block locations. When Pam developed cancer and all the health issues that go with it, she was forced to retire 2 years ago this month, and all co-workers as well as her boss, Tony and his family, all became a close-knit family. Pam was a very strong and very loving person for everyone she knew. Not one of her 12 grandchildren could leave "Nana's" house with out "love you, Nana" and her response was always "I love you more". Also surviving are her sisters; Teresa (Bill) Dowell of Monroe City, Mo., and Lori (Charlie) Rudd of Canton, Mo., and a brother, Larry Williams of Durham, Mo. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Lynn Erke or rural Barry, Ill., a stepsister, Rosanne (Chris) Hamilton of rural Barry and two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Holtschlag and Linda Fennell, both of Quincy, and brother in law, Curtis (Mary) Bowen of Wylie, Texas. Special cousins; George Bowen of Baton Rouge, La., Philip Bowen of Rockwall, Texas and Ronnie (Mouse) Hodson of Aledo, Ill., and many cousins, nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Lance and a sister, Debbie Erke, and two brothers-in-law, Bill Fennell and Leroy Holtschlag. Though death has claimed her body, a little piece of her heart, her soul and her spirit will live on in all that knew her. "You were truly loved and will truly be missed", your husband, Ronnie, sons, Stephen Bowen and Denton Bowen and everyone in our entire family and everyone of her many, many friends, "We love you". The entire family would like to give a very special thanks to every doctor, nurse and healthcare provider that helped take care of Pam and kept her spirits up. You are very special people. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry with Bryan Sisk officiating. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu a flowers or plants, memorials are suggested to be made to the Bowen Family, Barry, Ill. On line condolences may be sent to Nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry is handing the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019