Hamilton Funeral Home
200 Orchard St.
Augusta, IL 62311
217-392-2418
Pamela Sue "Pam" Janssen Obituary
Pamela Sue "Pam" Janssen, 50, of LaPrairie died at 6:53 p.m. Friday July 3, 2020, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1970, in Carthage, to Edward and Carol Sue Bell Ihnen. She married David Janssen on Feb. 23, 1996, in Golden. He survives.

Pam was a 1988 graduate of Central High School and a 1992 graduate of McMurray College receiving a Bachelor's degree in accounting and business management. Pam spent most of her life as a cook and waitress and truly loved serving people. She enjoyed camping, going on antique tractor rides and watching Cub games. Pam loved Christmas time and her most cherished time was being with family and friends. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden,.

Survivors in addition to her husband are a son, Brandon (Tristan) Janssen of Golden, grandchildren, Brianna Janssen, Olivia Clark and Brayden Dooley, a brother, Randy (Angie) Ihnen of Hamilton, Ill., four sisters, Melanie Kroeger and Paula Ihnen of Quincy, Patty Ihnen of Beardstown, Ill., and Debbie (Gary) Taute of Camp Point, Ill., nieces and nephews, Lauren Kroeger, Caleb Kroeger, Andrea (Corey) Wiley, Kortnee (Michael) Kline, Greg (McKenzie) Taute, Cheryl Taute and Diana Taute, her father-in-law, Norman Janssen of Camp Point.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Dustin Janssen and mother-in-law, Marta Janssen.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday July 8, 2020, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, by Rev. Ronald Graham. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta. Burial will be in Golden Community Cemetery in Golden. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the Golden Good Shepherd Home.. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend the services please refrain from hugging and shaking hands and follow all social distancing guidelines.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta is handling arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 6 to July 8, 2020
