Pansie Sue Schroder, 70, of Quincy, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Sept. 14, 1948, to William Melvin and Loney Belle Jackson Shaffer. She married Howard Schroder on Feb. 17, 1968, in Monroe City, Mo. He survives. Pansie attended Coatsburg Grade School in Camp Point, Ill., and she graduated from Gem City Business College from the school of horology. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Quincy. An avid bowler, Pansie's other hobbies included sewing (costumes) and crocheting. She loved to listen to her husband play in a local band. In addition to her husband, Howard, survivors include two daughters, Angela English (Gary) of Ewing, Mo., and Melissa Orf (Daniel) of Quincy; four grandchildren, Michael Dowell, Ashley Brotherton (Blake), Cody Williams and Roby Williams; a great-granddaughter, Jealynn Brotherton; three brothers, Billy Shaffer (Gloria), Fredrick Shaffer (Connie) and Willie Shaffer Sr. (Judy); four sisters, Hilda Spidle, Mary Schroder (Gary), Carolyn Masterson and Frances Campbell (Jeff); and many loving nieces and nephews. Pansie was preceded in death by her parents; a great-granddaughter, Paisley; four sisters; and seven brothers. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Zdiarski conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, and 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Blessing Cancer Center. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019