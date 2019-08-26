Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Dieker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Dieker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Dieker Obituary
Patricia A. Dieker, age 88, of Quincy, died on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born on Aug. 22, 1931, in Quincy, the daughter of Melvin and Mildred (Padelford) Waldhaus.

She married Paul F. 'Bud' Dieker on Dec. 27, 1950, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2000. Mrs. Dieker worked at the Adams County Recorder of Deeds Office for many years. She later worked at the former Quincy Clinic for more than 20 years.

Pat was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was the last of the 'Dieker Aunts' of her generation. She was a member of the Sunshine Gossip Club. She liked playing card, especially Phase Ten. Pat also enjoyed the holidays, cooking, crafts, gardening and canning.

She is survived by:

FOUR CHILDREN: Darla Helmer and her husband, Charles, of Quincy; Brent Dieker and his wife, Sharon of Quincy; Glenda Boyer of Largo, Fla.; and Rich Dieker and his wife, Lisa, of Oviedo, Fla.

FOUR GRANDCHILDREN: Jarad Dieker and his wife, Rhiannon; Mindi Sanford and her husband, John; Shannon Steffen and her husband, Blaise; and Joshua Dieker.

SIX GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN: Caralena Dieker; Collins Dieker; Makayla Sanford; Carter John Sanford, Brynlee Steffen and Emry Steffen

ONE BROTHER: Frank Waldhaus

Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

In addition to her husband, Pat also was preceded in death by her parents; and infant daughter, Elizabeth Rose Dieker; and four siblings, Richard Waldhaus; Chuck Waldhaus; Bonnie Marchio and Barbara Doellman.

Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to Blessing Cancer Center or to St. Anthony Catholic Church. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now