Patricia A. Dieker, age 88, of Quincy, died on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born on Aug. 22, 1931, in Quincy, the daughter of Melvin and Mildred (Padelford) Waldhaus. She married Paul F. 'Bud' Dieker on Dec. 27, 1950, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2000. Mrs. Dieker worked at the Adams County Recorder of Deeds Office for many years. She later worked at the former Quincy Clinic for more than 20 years. Pat was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was the last of the 'Dieker Aunts' of her generation. She was a member of the Sunshine Gossip Club. She liked playing card, especially Phase Ten. Pat also enjoyed the holidays, cooking, crafts, gardening and canning. She is survived by: FOUR CHILDREN: Darla Helmer and her husband, Charles, of Quincy; Brent Dieker and his wife, Sharon of Quincy; Glenda Boyer of Largo, Fla.; and Rich Dieker and his wife, Lisa, of Oviedo, Fla. FOUR GRANDCHILDREN: Jarad Dieker and his wife, Rhiannon; Mindi Sanford and her husband, John; Shannon Steffen and her husband, Blaise; and Joshua Dieker. SIX GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN: Caralena Dieker; Collins Dieker; Makayla Sanford; Carter John Sanford, Brynlee Steffen and Emry Steffen ONE BROTHER: Frank Waldhaus Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. In addition to her husband, Pat also was preceded in death by her parents; and infant daughter, Elizabeth Rose Dieker; and four siblings, Richard Waldhaus; Chuck Waldhaus; Bonnie Marchio and Barbara Doellman. Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to Blessing Cancer Center or to St. Anthony Catholic Church. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019