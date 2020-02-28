Home

Patricia A. Gray


1929 - 2020
Patricia A. Gray Obituary
Patricia A. Gray, 90, of Quincy, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her home.

There will be no services.

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling cremation arrangements.

Patricia was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Quincy to Joseph Frances and Gertrude Dierkes Heckenkamp.

She married John Dee Gray on Sept. 3, 1949. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include two children, Mark Earl Gray of Quincy and Susan Dee Fisher (Ross) of Olathe, Kan.; and three grandchildren, Cortney Dee Fisher of Seattle, Wash., Ross Fisher II of Boulder, Colo., and Kelly Price (Addison) of Kansas City, Mo.

In addition to her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William "Bill" Heckenkamp; and one sister, Kathleen Boots Campbell Heckenkamp.

Patricia was manager of accounts receivable at Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids for many years.

She loved her family, golfing and bowling.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
