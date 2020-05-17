|
Patricia Ann "Pat" Black, 80, of Quincy, died at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. Pat was born Feb. 17, 1940, in Quincy, the daughter of Earl and Genieva Hively Lawrence. She married Roy Black on June 17, 1977, in Quincy. He preceded her in death March 3, 2009. Pat had been employed by Vermont Street United Methodist Church as a cook and day care provider. She also provided private child care for the Selby family for many years. In her free time, Pat loved going shopping and taking road and gambling trips with Roy and her daughter Sheryl. Pat loved her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren with all of her heart. Pat's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Good Samaritan Home for the loving care they provided to their mother. They would like to give a special shout out to Candy, who had a special bond with Pat. Survivors include three sons, Dusty (Cindy) Hogan of Kellerville, James Curtis (Vickie) Goodwin of Quincy and Lloyd (Cheryl) Goodwin of Quincy; 14 grandchildren, Jason Hogan, Kyle Hogan, Chad Hogan, Casey Koehler, Amanda Adcox, James Stark, Rachael Kuhlmeier, Adam (Taylor) Vahle, Michelle (Lance) Voth, Amanda Goodwin, Shawn (Joni) Goodwin, Chris Goodwin, Kelsey (Alex) Goodwin and Haley (Garret) Grenell; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her husband, Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Sheryl Henderson; and seven brothers and sisters. Private graveside services will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, with the Rev. Josh Vahle officiating. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Good Samaritan Home Foundation. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
