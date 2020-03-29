|
Patricia Ann Kerkering Maguire, 89, of Quincy, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born Aug, 5, 1930, in Kankakee, Ill., a daughter of Frank and Lela Boster Kerkering. She married Terry Maguire on Sept. 30, 1950, at St. John Catholic Church. Terry died Feb. 27, 2013. Patricia was a 1948 graduate of Quincy High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. She also attended Quincy College. A devout Catholic, she was currently a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, and a former member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. She was a member of Ladies of St. Francis. Professionally, Patricia had worked at South Side Bank, Gem City Savings and Loan, as a music teacher at St. Dominic School for 25 years and a bookkeeper at St. Dominic Church. She was the organist at St. Dominic Church and at Illinois Veterans Home Catholic chapel for 50 years. For many years, she was an organist at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Patricia was active in QHS Class of 1948 reunions and compiled the reunion booklets. She loved time spent in her flower garden and with her beloved cat, Frances. Survivors include her two daughters, Kathy (Bill) Kayser of Perry, Mo., and Jane (Hal) Koenig of Quincy; six grandchildren, Adam Zopf of Los Angeles, Eric Zopf (Sarah) of Wheeling, Ill., Nicole Kayser (Eric)Wheatley of Hamilton, Sarah Kayser Braden (Ross) of West Point, Iowa, Kim Koenig of Baldwin, Mo., and Kyle Koenig of Quincy; five great-granddaughters, Adelyn and Hayden Wheatley of Hamilton, and Mylin and Vayda Braden of West Point, and Haylee Zopf of Wheeling; a sister-in-law, Kathy Maguire (Wes) Wessel of Sheboygan, Wis., and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy; her parents; four brothers, George, Frank, Roger and Tom Kerkering; and her sister, Margaret (John) Lee. Patricia's family would like to thank the compassionate and caring ladies from Addus Home Health care, the staff at Good Samaritan Home, Dr. Schwartz and Dr. Beth and staff. The family is extremely thankful for Mom's wonderful neighbors who kept a watchful eye on her. Funeral services will be private, in accordance with the restrictions in place to limit public gatherings due to COVID-19. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City, Iowa, or St. Francis Catholic Church and may be sent in care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, 823 Broadway Quincy, IL 62301. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020