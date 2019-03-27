Patricia Ann "Pat" Willer, 80, of Quincy, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 17, 1938, to Noble "Nip" and Alice Langhammer Stuart and stepdaughter of Erma Stuart in Leonard, Mo. She married Theodore "Ted" Willer in Hawaii. He survives. Pat graduated from Leonard High School in 1956, where she enjoyed playing varsity basketball for four years. Pat was employed at Gardner Denver from 1956 to 1958. She retired from the Illinois Department of Public Aid in 2000 after 36½ years of service. Throughout her life, Pat was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Mizzou women's basketball and QHS and QND basketball and baseball fan. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and enjoyed visiting Catholic churches whenever she traveled. Pat's faith and loving support from family and friends helped her defy the odds in her lengthy battle against cancer. She and her family are eternally grateful to all of her caregivers throughout her courageous journey. Pat's dedication to her family was paramount as she was a supportive mom and grandma for all of her kids' and grandkids' sports and activities. She enjoyed traveling to cheer on her grandkids and even earned the title of Pommer Grandmommer. Some of her fondest memories were with her cousins at the Lake of the Ozarks, and she enjoyed numerous other adventures with her cousins, including a few trips to watch the NCAA women's Final Four basketball games. She lived life to the fullest and was able to enjoy many vacations and activities since her initial cancer diagnosis over five years ago. Along with her husband, Ted, survivors include five children, Darrell (Kathleen "CJ"), David (Julie), Don (Cindy), Douglas (Denise) and Darla (Dennis); grandchildren, Holly (Shannon), Kevin (Karilyn), Cory (Shay), Brittany, Saylor, Autumn and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Lily, Adam, Ainsley and Lincoln; stepbrothers, Lyle (Anna Louise) VanHouten and Buddy VanHouten; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Siebers and Marilyn Willer; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sherry Perrigo and her husband, Harold; stepsister, Marie Annette Frost; stepbrother, Johnny VanHouten; and in-laws, Elwood "Woody" and Eleanor Willer, Ralph Willer, Carol and Mary Alice Miles, Dale and Marcia Buckner, Bud and Pat Graves, and Robert "Bob" Siebers. SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, and at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Michael Cemetery, Leonard, Mo. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Community Cancer Crush. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary