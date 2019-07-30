|
Patricia "Pat" Anne NolinWinkler, age 67, of Ewing, formerly of Quincy, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in her home. She was born on Jan. 23, 1952, in Hutchison, Kan., the daughter of Harry and Eleanor (O'Brien) Nolin. Pat married Gene Robert Winkler on Oct. 17, 1981, in Quincy. He survives. Pat was a graduate of Quincy College and Blessing Reiman College of Nursing where she earned her bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree. She was a lifelong registered nurse who most recently worked at the Illinois Veterans Home. She was an artist who loved painting and making jewelry. Pat had volunteered weekly at the 310 Main Art Gallery in Hannibal, she also had coached youth softball and was involved with the Adams County Special Olympics. Pat enjoyed cheering from the sidelines at sporting events and was known to never miss a game. She always cherished the time spent with family and friends making lifelong memories that will be remembered in all the days to come. Pat is survived by her husband, Gene; her children: Michael (Sarah) NolinWinkler of Ewing, and Jennifer NolinWinkler of Ewing; a grandson, Harrison NolinWinkler; and a granddaughter on the way; brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; an aunt, Pat O'Brien, and one uncle, Kenneth O'Brien, and a cousin, Sean O'Brien. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Peter. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Adams County Folks Care in of support Special Olympics of Adams County. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019