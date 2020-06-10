|
Patricia "Patty" Dunker, 79, of Hull, passed away at 11:40 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, with Pastor Tony Loyd officiating. There will be no visitation. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Patty was born Jan. 9, 1941, in Hannibal to Jim Wright and Mary Riney Wright. She married Charles "Tom" Dunker III on Nov. 17, 1963, in Hannibal. He survives. Also surviving are two sons, Kevin Dunker (Deidra) of Hull and Kory Dunker (Dorinda) of Barry, Ill.; two brothers, Larry Wright (Dee) of Hannibal and John Wright of Hannibal; four grandchildren, Hailey, Hadley, Reece and Aubree; and several nieces and nephews. Patty was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant daughter, Jami Lynn. Patty previously worked at Western Printing and AAA in Hannibal. However, she most enjoyed being a homemaker and farm wife. Patty was a wonderful cook and enjoyed spending time with her dogs and animals on the farm. A talented bowler in her younger years, Patty also enjoyed fishing. Word searches, occasional visits to the casino to play the slots and dog-sitting her grand dogs were a few of Patty's favorites. Patty also enjoyed watching "Swamp People" on TV. Most of all, Patty loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Patty enjoyed supporting and attending her grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. Patty was a Baptist by faith. Pallbearers will be Kevin Dunker, Kory Dunker, Hailey Dunker, Hadley Dunker, Reece Dunker and Aubree Dunker. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Wright, Dee Wright, June Lingwall, Bob Lingwall, Hank Walton and John Wright. Memorial contributions may be made to Hull United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 10 to June 12, 2020