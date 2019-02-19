QUINCY -- Patricia "Pat" Irene Miller, 83, of Sunset Home, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the home. She was born July 30, 1935, in Quincy, a daughter of Clem and Blanche (Lind) Miller. Pat attended St. Francis Grade School and was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Pat had cerebral palsy, and she coped with her condition remarkably. After the death of her mother, who had taken care of her for many years, Pat taught herself to cook. She went on to make delicious butter-pecan pies and other dishes without a recipe. Though she was deaf, she learned the art of lip-reading and was very good at it. For the last 10 years she had been a resident of Sunset Home. Her family extends their gratitude for the wonderful care that Pat received during that time. Pat is survived by two sisters, Maxine Miller Holthaus of Peoria, Ill., and Norma Miller Hoffman of Quincy, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Gene Miller, Edward Miller and Daniel Miller; and one sister, Wilma Keshishian. SERVICES: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday. MEMORIALS: Transitions for the support of recreational activities. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary