Patricia J. "Pat" Real, 84, of Quincy, died peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Survivors include daughters, Barbara Damm (Don) and Cindy LaTour (Bill); sons, Michael (Karen) and John (Stephanie); 13 grandchildren, Rhea Duschinsky, Tony Duschinsky (Ashley), Amber Apps (Chris), Tyler Duschinsky (Heather), Anna Real-Williams (Flanoy), Sarah Real (Johann Shannon), Austin Real (Jordan), Danny Real (Tina), LaTasha Harbin, Lee Harbin, Luke Harbin (Cassie), Zakary Real, and Logan Real; 26 great-grandchildren; her "bestest" sister, Sharon Kuhlman (Jim); and beloved sister-in-law, Glenda Yates. The family would also like to acknowledge her longstanding, loyal friend, Tere Uppinghouse. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Lisa Real; brother, Jack Yates; sisters-in-law, Sandy Real and Laura Real; and brothers-in-law, Bob Reis, Chuck Real and Leroy Real. Pat was born Aug. 18, 1935, in Monroe City, Mo., the daughter of Aubrey and Glenola (Tallent) Yates. Pat graduated from Quincy College in 1977 with her degree in education and received her master's degree in reading from Western Illinois University in 1983. She married James "Jim" Real on Oct. 9, 1954. He preceded her in death Dec. 12, 2018. Pat taught school many years at St. Mary's in Quincy and for Quincy Public Schools. She retired from teaching in 1994. Pat's passion was teaching reading. She was a student advocate who treated every student with patience and love. Because of this and her ability to connect with students, she was a very well-loved teacher and colleague. She was commonly known to family members as "Sister" Patricia because of her willingness to always do what was right, never cursed, smoked and drank very little. Pat was sweet and patient, but don't misunderstand, she could still put her foot down. There was a level of respect she commanded while maintaining that sweetness. The bond she had with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was something that all felt blessed to have had as part of their lives. Pat and Jim were both huge supporters of all their loved ones, whether it be a soccer, football, basketball or baseball game, dance or pom competition, musical or scouting event, they were ALWAYS there. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Andrew Dunn and his staff for their love and compassion; the nursing staff at Blessing Hospital 3-North for their tremendous care and compassion, in particular, Chelsea Nguyen, with whom she formed a special bond; and the staff at Hannibal Regional Home Health Care for their care, friendship and love. Pat was always in great, caring hands. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, funeral services for Pat are private. Please lift the family up in prayer as they are currently not able to mourn together. A public celebration of Pat's life will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Quincy Notre Dame High School and St. Peter Catholic Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020