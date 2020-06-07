|
Patricia L. Darnell, 83, of Quincy, died at 6:34 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Bickford Cottage. She was born March 17, 1937, in Chicago, a daughter of Joseph and Marie (de St. Aubin) Malone. She married Thomas B. Darnell on Sept. 7, 1957, in Chicago. He preceded her in death Sept. 27, 2010. Patricia retired from John Wood Community College, where she had worked as a receptionist. She later worked with her husband, Tom, in the office of their business, Darnell Home Improvement Co. The couple met while they were both attending Quincy College and continued to support the University throughout their lives at many sporting events. Pat was dedicated to helping at the Church of St. Peter, where she was a longtime member. She participated in the Adoration Chapel and served as a Eucharistic minister. Pat volunteered for many years at Blessing Hospital and served as a Eucharistic minister for hospital patients. She loved her dear friends with whom she attended exercise classes, and later played games with them on a regular basis. She and Tom were members of the Elks Club, where Pat enjoyed dancing and socializing. Survivors include her children, Tom (Teresa) Darnell, Kathleen (Don) Koetters, Sharon Dittmer, Jim Darnell and John (Brandi) Darnell, all of Quincy; grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Wand, Jacob (Megan) Darnell and Jason (Amanda) Darnell, Nick (Amber) Koetters, Kevin McCormick, and Andy, Michael and Matt Dittmer; stepgrandchildren, Becky (Nate Frericks) Koetters, Lindsey (Dan) Dover, Austin (Brittany) Goughner and Briana Glas; great-grandchildren, Raelyn Darnell, Abram and Luke Wand; stepgreat-grandchildren, Layne, Adelin, Gracie, Beckham, Daniel, Delani, Liam and Jaxon; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters, Mary Ann and Janet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Church of St. Peter, with the Rev. Aaron Kuhn officiating. Friends and family are invited to attend. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A private visitation is planned. Memorials are suggested to the of Adams County or Masses may be given to St. Peter Church in her memory. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 7 to June 9, 2020