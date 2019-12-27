|
|
Patricia L. Meado, 86, of Quincy, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Sunset Home. She was born Dec. 3, 1933, in Coatsburg, Ill., the daughter of Eugene and Mary Eva (Klatt) Ohnemus. She was a graduate of Quincy High School and Gem City Business College. She married Charles Meado on June 24, 1995. He survives. Pat worked as a bookkeeper for Brown Drug. Later she worked at Blessing Hospital in the Medicare billing department, retiring after 24 years of service. Pat was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. In earlier years, Pat loved to roller skate and dance. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, their many trips to Colorado and RV camping. She also enjoyed her occasional trip to the Mark Twain Casino. She was a very social person and belonged to numerous clubs and organizations. Pat found joy spending time with all the grandchildren and great-grandbabies. In addition to her husband, Charles, survivors include four children, James L. (Mary) Bockenfeld of Quincy, Jeffrey D. (Malinda) Bockenfeld of Quincy, Rodney J. (Susan) Bockenfeld of Watkins, Colo., and Donnette (Rick) Cannady of Quincy; three stepchildren, Lisa (Tom) Pyszka, Greg Meado and Robert Meado; 10 grandchildren, Jamie (Jason) Parrott, Katie (Josh) Ayres, Matthew Bockenfeld, Kelly (Kelsey) Bockenfeld, Joseph (Aaron) Bockenfeld, Jacob (Kaylan) Bockenfeld, Erika Rusher, Paul (Nermina) Strickland, Ryan (Amy) Cannady, and Amanda (Greg) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Hudson Ayres and Olivia Ayres, Brady Bockenfeld, Nolan Bockenfeld, Boah Bockenfeld, Holley Bockenfeld, Brayden Bockenfeld, David Strickland, Una Strickland, Cameron Cannady, Sloan Cannady and Gabriella Davis; siblings, Roman (Virginia) Ohnemus, Gerald (Doris) Ohnemus, Rosie Reichert and Dale (Sandy) Ohnemus; and numerous stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, Anthony Meado; a grandchild, David Strickland; a great-grandchild, Ryleigh Bockenfeld; and two siblings, Daniel Ohnemus and Betty King Waterman. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, United Way of Adams County or to Quincy Notre Dame. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com andwhig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019