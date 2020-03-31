|
Patricia L. "Pat" York, 81, of Quincy died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Sunset Home. Pat was born Dec. 15, 1938, in Augusta, Ill.; a daughter of Harry and Lillie (Crum) Summers. She worked various jobs throughout her life, including local fundraising activities. Pat received her associates degree from John Wood Community College. She liked to read, do crossword puzzles and play video games. Survivors include her children: Harry (Ginny) York of Iowa; David (Char) York of Illinois; Allen (Diana) York of Iowa; Ron (Sarah) York of Iowa; Alice (Ty) Baugh of Iowa; John York of Quincy; Tina (Frank) Knuffman also of Quincy. A sister Vera; two brothers, Harry and Clarence York. Many grandchildren, great-great granddaughter; nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister: Peggy Andrews, and a daughter Robin Peters. Private burial services will be held in Greenmount Cemetery. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home in care of the arrangements. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020