Patricia "Pat" O'Connell, 86, of Lorton, Va., passed peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020, with her family by her side. Pat was born and raised in Quincy, Ill., and was a daughter of the late Edna (Winking) and George Feld. She was a former resident of St. Louis, Mo., Springfield, Va., and Caswell Beach and Wilmington, N.C., where she and Dutch enjoyed a long and happy retirement alongside the ocean. She is survived by her spouse of nearly 65 years, Harold J. "Dutch" O'Connell Jr.; and five children, Tim (Chris), Mike (Carol), Matt (Patty), Eileen (Ralph Yates) and Peggy (Chris Campbell). She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Kenneth Feld (Vera) and Jack Feld (Betty). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Colleen O'Connell; five sisters; and three brothers. Family will receive guests from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, Va., (jeffersonfuneralchapel.com). A private interment is scheduled 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to Capital Caring Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020