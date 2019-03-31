Patrick L. "Skip" Hickerson, 71, of Quincy, died at 10:25 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Sunset Home. He was born June 19, 1947, to Gerald and Margie Morgan Hickerson in Quincy. He married Marsha Littleton on Nov. 20, 1971, in Quincy. She survives. Skip was a mechanic for over 25 years at Harland Oil Co. For over 20 years, he was a member of the South Side Boat Club. He enjoyed trap shooting, hunting and fishing, and really loved spending time at the river. Skip was an avid animal lover who always talked about his dogs, but his family was the number one love of Skip's life. In addition to his wife, Marsha, survivors include a son, Brent (Brandy) Hickerson of Quincy; a daughter, Stacy (Dan) Smith of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Austin (Montana Woodward) Harig of Quincy, Breezy Harig and Skyler Harig, both of Mount Vernon, Ind., Danicka and Todd Smith of Quincy, and Gracey and Magnum Hickerson of Quincy; a great-grandchild, Paislee Harig; two sisters, Patricia Wells of Quincy and Sue (Richard) Crossan of Quincy; a brother, Roger (Cheryl) Hickerson of Payson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Skip was preceded in death by his parents. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Dougherty conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Quincy Humane Society or . ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary