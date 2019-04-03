QUINCY -- Patrick R. "Pat" Walker, 86, of Quincy, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born April 27, 1932, to Valentine O. and Katherine Esau Walker in Petersburg, Neb. He married Ruth Marie Smith on Aug. 17, 1963, in Galesburg, Ill. She died Oct. 7, 2011. Mr. Walker was a veteran of the Korean War, where he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He worked for 28 years at Gardner Denver as a welding foreman and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Patrick later worked for over 25 years at Fierge Auto Parts as an auto mechanic until his retirement. As an outdoors enthusiast, Patrick enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the yard and tending his garden. In his spare time, he would read, attend gun shows and tinker on anything needing repair. He most enjoyed spending time with his dog, Scooter. Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Walker (Jennifer) of Quincy; a daughter, Karen Tipton of Quincy; his children from a previous marriage, Michael Walker (Deb) of Quincy, Linda Walker of Quincy, Nancy Oulton (Ron) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Katherine Resendez (Ed Holzgrafe) of Quincy, Susie Cullen (Michael) of Florence, S.C., Kevin Walker of Columbus, Ill., and Elvin Walker (Linda) of Quincy; grandchildren, Delaney Walker, Mallory Walker, Daniel Werneth (Tabitha), Nicole Albright (Cory), Gregory Oulton (Crystal), Evan Oulton (Kallie), Josh Resendez (Kayla), Danielle Jacobs (Nick), Eddie Holzgrafe, Michelle Gibson (Ervin), Stephen Cullen (Katie), Andrea Walker, Jeremy Walker (Amanda), Eric Walker (Cassie); great-grandchildren, Maxwell Albright and Meredith Albright; a brother, Victor "Jim" Walker (Sue) of Colorado Springs; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Walker and Jean Walker; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. In addition to his wife, Ruth, Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Donald Walker, John Walker and Arthur Walker; and five sisters, Lucille Rudman, Madeline Blackwell, Marjorie McGinness, Bernice Barr and Genevieve Scarlett. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Carol Stufflebeam conducting. Burial with military honors by Quincy American Legion Post 37 and Scott Air Force Base Funeral Honors Detail, will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: WGEM-Great River Honor Flight. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary