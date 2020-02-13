Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pierre Funeral Home
2601 West Franklin Street
Evansville, IN 47712
(812) 423-6471
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Pierre Funeral Home
2601 West Franklin Street
Evansville, IN 47712
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Beckgerd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul D. Beckgerd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul D. Beckgerd Obituary
Paul D. Beckgerd, 75, of Evansville, Ind., passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital Midtown Campus surrounded by family and friends.

Paul was born Nov. 20, 1944, in Palmyra, Mo., to the late Maurice and Elsie Beckgerd. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Paul was an avid sports fan. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and was a walking encyclopedia of the players and their game statistics. He also was an avid fan of University of Missouri athletics.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Pat (Dick) Pate Beckgerd; daughters, Andrea (Shane) Pollard of Newburgh, Ind., and Dawn Beckgerd of Evansville; granddaughter, Caroline Pollard; stepchildren, John (Dana) Pate, Jenny (Alex) Weilbrenner, Jody (Jim) Danhauer and Todd (Karla) Beckgerd; nine stepgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Maureen Lovelace.

There will be a Christian funeral service at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Resurrection Catholic Church, with the Rev. Theodore Tempel officiating. Burial will follow in Black Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Ind.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Pierre Funeral Home, 2601 W. Franklin St., and from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Military with PTSD, 5900 Twickingham Drive, Evansville, IN 47711.

Condolences may be expressed online atpierrefuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pierre Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -