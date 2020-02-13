|
|
Paul D. Beckgerd, 75, of Evansville, Ind., passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital Midtown Campus surrounded by family and friends. Paul was born Nov. 20, 1944, in Palmyra, Mo., to the late Maurice and Elsie Beckgerd. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Paul was an avid sports fan. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and was a walking encyclopedia of the players and their game statistics. He also was an avid fan of University of Missouri athletics. Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Pat (Dick) Pate Beckgerd; daughters, Andrea (Shane) Pollard of Newburgh, Ind., and Dawn Beckgerd of Evansville; granddaughter, Caroline Pollard; stepchildren, John (Dana) Pate, Jenny (Alex) Weilbrenner, Jody (Jim) Danhauer and Todd (Karla) Beckgerd; nine stepgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Maureen Lovelace. There will be a Christian funeral service at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Resurrection Catholic Church, with the Rev. Theodore Tempel officiating. Burial will follow in Black Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Ind. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Pierre Funeral Home, 2601 W. Franklin St., and from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Military with PTSD, 5900 Twickingham Drive, Evansville, IN 47711. Condolences may be expressed online atpierrefuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020