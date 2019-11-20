|
Paul E. Kenning, 97, of Quincy, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. He was born Jan. 23, 1922, in Quincy, the son of Frank and Marena (Young) Kenning. He married Mary Jane Luecken on April 23, 1952. She survives. Mr. Kenning was the former owner and operator of the Kenning IGA store for many years. He later retired from Moorman Manufacturing Co. Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1942 to 1945 and was stationed in the South Pacific. Paul was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, boating and traveling. He loved events with family and friends. Paul was proud to have participated in one of the Great River Honor Flights. In addition to his wife, survivors include four chidren, Michael Kenning of Quincy, Steve Kenning and his wife, Cindy, of Quincy, Jane Flint and her husband, Maurice, of Petersburg, Ill., and Amy Obert and her husband, Matt, of Quincy; nine grandchildren, Keith Kenning and his wife, Julie, Troy Kenning, Brian Kenning, Eric Flint and his wife, Gabriela, Ryan Flint and his wife, Julie, Jacob Obert, Nathan Obert, Emily Obert and Mathias Obert; six great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Kaleb, Rylie, Evan, Braxton and Ethan; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Dolores Woody, Marjorie Boesing and John Kenning. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment with military rites will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Great River Honor Flight or to St. Francis Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019