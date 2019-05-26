Paul M. Hoffman Jr., 93, of Quincy, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. Paul was born in Altus, Ark., on Sept. 28, 1925, a son of Paul M. and Gertrude (Koerdt) Hoffman Sr. He married Grace M. Henke on June 18, 1949, and she preceded him in death June 30, 2006. Paul worked for 38 years at the former Electric Wheel Co. When he retired, he was employed in plumbing maintenance for the company. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Crittenden, stationed in the South Pacific Theater. Paul was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. His memberships also included the Veterans of Foreign War, the U.A.W., the Moose Lodge and the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his six children, Mary (Ivan) Beaver of Quincy, Jim (Debbie) Hoffman of Quincy, Joe Hoffman of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., John (Judy) Hoffman of Quincy, Marcia Berry of Quincy; Michele (Tom) Flaiz of Quincy; 10 grandchildren, Matt (Molly) Beaver, Krista (David) Godman, Ryan (Emily) Beaver, Eric (Kara) Hoffman, Mark (Katie Edwards) Hoffman, Craig Hoffman, Jenny (Steve) Eling, Evan Berry, Bobbi (Kevin) Peters, and Nicole (Tim) Williamson; 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sr. Miriam Hoffman, O.S.B. of Fort Smith, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and brothers and sisters, Hermina Cheairs, Raymond Hoffman, William Hoffman, Charles Hoffman and Jane McHale. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Duker & Haugh. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Catholic Church or to the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com or at www.dukerandhaugh.com Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 26 to May 28, 2019