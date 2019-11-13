|
Paul W. Meyer, 98, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Arbors at Adams Point in Quincy. Paul previously lived at 2008 Jersey in Quincy. Paul was born Sept. 27, 1921, to Alois and Lillie (Deorle) Meyer in Liberty, Ill. He attended Liberty High School, Quincy College Academy and graduated from Quincy College in 1943. He then served in the U.S. Army for 42 months. In 1944, he married Rosalie VanZandt. After discharge from the Army, he joined Moorman Manufacturing Co., where he earned the coveted Wilson-Caldwell Achievement Award, as well as many other awards, before retiring after 38 years. He was a member of Church of St. Peter, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club and was a Boy Scout merit badge counselor. He also was a member of the Quincy Jaycees and the Rotary. He worked as national chairman of the Quincy College Phonathon, honored as a Quincy College Alumnus of the Year,and received an honorary Doctor of Laws from Quincy University in 1994. Rosalie died in 1966. He then married Carlene (Corky) Miller in 1972. She died in 2004. Survivors include Sharon (Bob) Zehnle of Quincy, Greg (Gloria) Meyer of LaGrange, Mo., Dennis (Durinda) Meyer of Quincy and Chris (Hope) Meyer of Quincy; a stepson, Christopher Miller, of St. Peters Mo.; grandchildren, Brian Zehnle of Kansas City, Mo., Stacy, Matthew (Susan), Nicholas and Joseph Meyer of Quincy, Sarah (Brian) Griffith of Hannibal Mo., Jenna (Josh) Crabtree of Quincy, Lindsey (Sam) Culli of Towson, Md., and Tyler (Erin) Miller of Baltimore, MD; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerald (Rosie) Meyer of Quincy. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Louis (Pauline); a sister, Mildred (Herbert) Lentz; and two stepsons, Ric (Mary) Miller and Kurt Miller. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at Church of St. Peter. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Duker Haugh Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be made to the Paul W. Meyer Scholarship Fund at Quincy University or to the Church of St. Peter. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019