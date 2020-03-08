|
|
Paula Irene Allensworth, 76, of Mendon, died at 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at her home.
Paula was born June 27, 1943, in Pittsfield, the daughter of Paul H. and Edna Hanlin Shelton. She married Richard "Rich" Allensworth on Jan. 31, 1964, in Liberty. He preceded her in death March 24, 2016.
She graduated from Liberty High School and John Wood Community College.
Paula enjoyed gardening, sewing and helping others when in need. She loved her family dearly, and they were her top priority.
Survivors include her daughter, Lori (Allan) Flippin of Brentwood, Calif.; two grandsons, Michael Boyd and A.J. Flippin, both of Brentwood; a very special sister, Kathryn (LeRoy) Crider of Loraine, Ill.; a brother, Terry (Patti) Shelton of Jamestown, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Paula was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Richard, Jr.; and a brother, Paul Shelton Jr.
A private graveside service and inurnment took place in Greenmount Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020