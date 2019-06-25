QUINCY -- Paula Ludwig, 65, of Quincy, passed away at 10:58 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Born Oct. 2, 1953 in Quincy, Paula was the daughter of Robert L. "Bobby" and Shirley Jean Drummond Cookson. Paula worked as a home day care provider for 17 years and was later employed as a marketer for a cancer fund contribution center in Detroit, Mich. Paula enjoyed bowling, playing Bingo and going to the Boat, but her greatest joy was the time she shared with her family. Survivors include her long time companion, James Richards of Quincy; a daughter, Kristie Jean Austin (Chris Baird) of Quincy; two sons, Zeik Ludwig of Utah and Robert "Bobby" Cookson of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; six grandchildren, Robert "Bobby" Harrison ( Kelby), Devin Austin, Zach Cookson, Jarett Cookson, Bailey Cookson and Christian Baird; two great grandchildren, Lillianne Hankins and Everly Harrison. Paula's family and friends will gather to share and celebrate her life from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home in Quincy. Memorials in Paula's memory may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 25 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary