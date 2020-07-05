|
Paula Nadine Callahan Simpson, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at age 91. She was born Aug. 8, 1928, in Quincy, Ill., to Earl and Myrtle Knoblock Callahan. She married Dr. Robert Simpson on Aug. 28, 1954. Nadine received her B.A. from Illinois Wesleyan University and her M.S. in literacy journalism from Syracuse University. She practiced journalism most of her career, at the United Methodist Information Center in Chicago for four years, writing for United Methodist publications as a missionary for almost 20 years, and later at the Oberlin Herald for 13 years. Nadine spent her life in service to the United Methodist Church, her community, and to her family. Bob and Nadine first served as missionaries in Liberia, then traveled to Portugal to study Portuguese and tropical medicine for their long-term assignment in Mozambique from 1959 to 1975. Nadine had a passion for her mission work, including hospital administration, teaching Bible classes to local church groups, and serving as teacher for her children and other missionary kids through the sixth grade. The devotion to her work and family allowed Bob to focus on his critical work as a surgeon to thousands of local residents over a 20-year period. Nadine was known for her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Survivors include her husband, Dr. Robert Simpson; their four children, Ken Simpson (Sue), Carolyn Simpson Lang (Stew), Paul Simpson (Mary) and Peter Simpson (Lori); five grandchildren, Sara Lang (Ed), Robby Lang (Becca), Michael Simpson, Scott Simpson and Blake Simpson; and two great-grandchildren, Archer and Geneva Eades. The birth of a third great-granddaughter named Nadine, in her honor, is imminent. A private memorial service for the family was Saturday, June 20, in the Memorial Gardens behind the Pleasant Hill Community Church in Pleasant Hill, Tenn. A public service was unavailable at the time because the church was closed due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, Nadine requested memorial contributions be made to the United Methodist General Board of Global Ministries - Chicuque Rural Hospital project advance #09734A in Mozambique, advance.umcmission.org/p-177-chicuque-rural-hospital.aspx Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
