Pauline (Fetter) Ostermiller, 93, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., passed away at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Addison of Pleasant Prairie, Wis. She was born Dec. 10, 1925, on a farm near St. Patrick (Canton), Mo., to Frank and Luticia (McDonnell) Fetter. She attended St. Patrick elementary and high schools, graduating in the Class of 1943. After graduation, she was employed by Moorman Manufacturing Co. for 21 years in Quincy, Ill. She married Robert Ostermiller on Sept. 4, 1954, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy. They enjoyed 63 happy years together with their family. She and her family moved to Waukegan, Ill., in January 1967, during a big snowstorm. She was employed in Waukegan by the Lake County Sheriff Office and Planning Department for 17 years, retiring in 1993. She also was an Avon representative for 42 years in addition to her regular employment, serving many residents in the Lake County area and received many awards. Pauline took great pride in her family, home, flowers and especially loved to travel and shop. Her two granddaughters were the light and enjoyment of her life. And who can forget those delicious brownies and chocolate chip cookies that were enjoyed by so many? Pauline is survived by one son, Gary, and his wife, Cheryl, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; and one daughter, Paula (Richard) Niemann of Mundelein, Ill.; two granddaughters, Alexis and Katelyn Niemann of Mundelein; one stepgrandson, Jeff Auger and his significant other, Katie Congdon of Winthrop Harbor, Ill.; a stepgreat-grandson Lenox; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of friends in both Waukegan and Quincy areas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert, of 63 years; one brother, Edgar Fetter and his wife, Betty (Lectenburg) Fetter; nephew, William Frank Fetter; several uncles and aunts; and one brother and sister in infancy. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Dismas Church, 2600 Sunset Ave. in Waukegan, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, Ill. In lieu of flowers, it is requested you make a donation to a or to support Cheryl's participation in the Walk to End Alzheimer's at: act.alz.org/goto/cherylostermiller. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Addison of Pleasant Prairie Wis., for the tender care they provided.