Kirgan Funeral Home
940 Greene Street
Barry, IL 62312
(217) 335-2214
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kirgan Funeral Home
940 Greene Street
Barry, IL 62312
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Kirgan Funeral Home
940 Greene Street
Barry, IL 62312
Pauline R. Phillips


1925 - 2020
Pauline R. Phillips Obituary
Mrs. Pauline R. Phillips, 94, of Barry, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

She was born Nov. 29, 1925, in Hadley Township, Pike County, Ill., to Paul R. and Elsie M. (Crim) Brown. They preceded her in death.

She married Robert Phillips on Dec. 31, 1943, in Quincy, Ill. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2009.

She is survived by one son, Roger V. Phillips, wife, Penny, of Lima, Ill.; one daughter, Judy A. Howell, husband Russell, of Barry, Ill.; eight grandchildren: Yvonne Billings, husband Donnie, of Alachua, Fla., Dawn Miller, husband Mike, of New London, Mo., Alicia Rollins, husband Brandon, of New London, Mo., Tamara Pressey, husband Martin, of Liberty, Ill., Elizabeth Owens, husband Ken, of Liberty, Ill., John Phillips, wife Tina, of Quincy, Ill., Amanda Degitz, husband Doug, of Quincy, Ill., and Ashley Huffman, husband Mike, of Hamilton, Ill.; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Owen Jack Brown, of Barry, Ill.; and one sister, Darlene Bigger, of Quincy, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers, Faye, Dale and Gerald.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry.

Memorials are suggested to the Barry Methodist Church or the Blessing Foundation for Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
