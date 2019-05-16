Pauline "Polly" R. Sutton, 87, of Palmyra, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Pastor Dewayne Larenson will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral chapel. Mrs. Sutton was born July 21, 1931, in Taylor, Mo., to Carl O. and Fannie Schaeberg Krietemeyer. She married Donald Sutton on Sept. 4, 1976, at Mount Olivet Church, Taylor, Mo. He survives. Other survivors include her children, John Krietemeyer of Palmyra, Alan Sutton (Kay) of Festus, Mo., Donnie L Sutton of Festus, Gail Gudicy (Bill) of Festus and Pam Slabby (Gary) of Farmington, Mo.; brothers, Carl R. Krietemeyer of Ewing, Mo., and John E. Krietemeyer of Lewistown, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters and one brother. Professionally, Pauline worked at National Food and numerous grocery stores for most of her lifetime. She was a secretary at the Palmyra VFW for a number of years as well. Pauline was a graduate of Palmyra High School, and as such, she enjoyed watching Palmyra team sports, especially football at every opportunity. She loved to read and spend time with her dog, Susie. Pauline was a longtime member of the Palmyra VFW Auxiliary. She was a Christian by faith. Memorial contributions may be given to the VFW Auxiliary, Palmyra. Pallbearers will be members of the Palmyra VFW. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 16 to May 18, 2019