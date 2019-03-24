Herald-Whig Obituaries
Peggy Ann Baldwin


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Ann Baldwin Obituary
Peggy Ann Baldwin, 81, of Quincy, died at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home.

She was born Dec. 13, 1937, to Roy and Letha Maddox Brooks in Keokuk, Iowa. She married John E. Baldwin on Nov. 16, 1974, in Las Vegas. He died July 2, 2013.

Peggy graduated from Keokuk High School. She worked for Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Kan., as an assembly worker. In her spare time, she loved going camping and spending time at casinos.

Survivors include three sons, Rod Gertz of Newton, Kan., Randy (Linda) Gertz of Quincy and Richard (Patricia Hagedorn) Gertz of Fowler; a stepdaughter, Tracey Ibarra of Valencia, Calif.; two stepsons, Robert (Judy) Baldwin of Udall, Kan., and William (LaKimbra) Baldwin of Derby, Kan.; 17 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her parents.

SERVICES: Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services or visitation.

MEMORIALS: St. Vincent's Home Christmas Fund.

ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors.

WEBSITE: hansenspear.com

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019
