|
|
Peggy J. Newman, 76, of Quincy, passed away at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Born Jan. 27, 1943, in Quincy, Peggy was the daughter of John and Carol Augspurg Robertson. She married Richard "Dick" Newman on Dec. 16, 1961, in Quincy. He survives. Peggy was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved the time she shared with her family. Peggy was an accomplished artist with acrylic paints and taught others in classes at her home for several years. She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Cedar Crest Country Club and active with the women's league at Westview Golf Course. Peggy was employed at Quincy High School and later as secretary to the executive vice president at Broadcast Electronics until her retirement. In addition to her husband, Dick, survivors include a son, Rich Newman Jr. of Quincy; a daughter, Amy J. Sylvester (Peter) of Woodbury, N.J.; three grandchildren, Dalton Newman, Andrew Sylvester and Austin Sylvester; a sister, Buddy Jones (John R. "Dick") of Canton, Mo.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janice Hoener. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019