Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy J. Newman


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy J. Newman Obituary
Peggy J. Newman, 76, of Quincy, passed away at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

Born Jan. 27, 1943, in Quincy, Peggy was the daughter of John and Carol Augspurg Robertson. She married Richard "Dick" Newman on Dec. 16, 1961, in Quincy. He survives.

Peggy was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved the time she shared with her family. Peggy was an accomplished artist with acrylic paints and taught others in classes at her home for several years. She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Cedar Crest Country Club and active with the women's league at Westview Golf Course.

Peggy was employed at Quincy High School and later as secretary to the executive vice president at Broadcast Electronics until her retirement.

In addition to her husband, Dick, survivors include a son, Rich Newman Jr. of Quincy; a daughter, Amy J. Sylvester (Peter) of Woodbury, N.J.; three grandchildren, Dalton Newman, Andrew Sylvester and Austin Sylvester; a sister, Buddy Jones (John R. "Dick") of Canton, Mo.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janice Hoener.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
Download Now