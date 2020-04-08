|
Peggy Jane Hess, 82, of Quincy, formerly of rural Liberty, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Peggy was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Hersman, the daughter of Jesse and Iva (Alcorn) Roberts. She married Orel Hess on June 7, 1959. He preceded her in death July 27, 2000. Peggy worked at Moorman's cafeteria until she retired. Previously, she worked at the nursing home in Camp Point. As a hobby, Peggy painted ceramics as well as crocheted towels that she sold at craft fairs and festivals. She was a Boy Scout and 4-H leader for many years and enjoyed being active with the members. Peggy was a loving soul and was considered a second mom to many of the kids. Peggy helped her husband, Orel, with the Hess' Concession Stand at fairs and festivals and also together they hosted the annual Hess Family Bluegrass Festival. She was of the Christian faith and helped teach vacation Bible school at Pleasant View Baptist Church. She enjoyed being with family and seeing the grandkids and great grandkids. She also loved being outside, enjoying the weather and watching the birds and squirrels. She especially liked watching hummingbirds. Survivors include her four children, Vera Hess of Quincy, Dale (Brenda) Hess of Quincy, Linda (Chris) Schmidt of Quincy and Kaye (Kent) Buckert of Warsaw; four granchildren, Travis (Ashley) Hess, Lydia Hess, Sami Buckert and her fiance, Brody Hopp, and Renée Schmidt; four great-grandchildren, Lucy, Clay, Izabella and Huntley; siblings, Don (Hilda) Roberts of Clayton, Ill., Marjorie Knight (Bob McDonald) of Augusta and Earl Roberts of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Joe Roberts; and a sister, Moneta DeWitt. Funeral services and burial for Peggy are private because of the current restrictions limiting gatherings. Memorial donations are requested for Pleasant View Cemetery and may be sent in care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, 823 Broadway, Quincy, IL 62301. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020