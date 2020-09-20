|
Peggy Meyer, 65, of Quincy, passed away at 3:31 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home. A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Payson New Cemetery in Payson, Ill. Rev. Steve Disseler will officiate. Friends and family are invited to Peggy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Peggy was born Dec. 22, 1954, in Quincy, to Clarence V. and Betty Ann Guthrie Bowman. She spent her life with Jim Spidle for over 20 years. He preceded her in death. Survivors include three children, John Friday (Leigh) of Quincy, Gregory Friday of Quincy, and Elizabeth Chontal (Phillip Meyer) of Quincy; five stepchildren, Wendell Friday Jr., Wes Friday, Will Friday, Julie Spidle, and Deanna Baird; five grandchildren, Haley, Avery, and Joel Friday and Dezmond and Jackson Chontal; one brother, Steve Pettyjohn of Quincy; two sisters, Mary McKee of Avon, Ill., and Debbie Bowman of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to Jim, Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and one infant son, Christopher Bowman. Peggy operated Isa and Isabelle Tavern for many years. Peggy enjoyed mushroom hunting, gardening, and reading everything from Stephen King to Dean Koontz. She was also an excellent cook and baker. Peggy loved her family, whether that was going on vacations and day trips together or simply cooking them their favorite meals. Memorial contributions may be made to Peggy's Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2020