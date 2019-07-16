QUINCY -- Philip Charles Wilson, 81, was born Nov. 12, 1937, in Boerne, Texas, to Willie Mae Seeger Wilson and Allen Charles Wilson. He died July 14, 2019, in New Braunfels, Texas. Philip graduated from Boerne High School, St. Mary University, and received his Doctor of Medicine from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He interned at Memorial Medical Center in Corpus Christi. Later he received a Master's in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He served as a Captain in the United States Army during Viet Nam. Philip served as the director of the Williamsburg James City County Health Department, Williamsburg, Va., for five years. In 1977, Phil and family relocated to Quincy, Ill., where he practiced until 2011. While there he served on the staff of St. Mary Hospital and Blessing Hospital, Medical Director of the Adams County Health Department, and as a member of the Blessing Hospital board of directors. Philip practiced as a family practitioner with Quincy Medical Group until his retirement in 2011. After an unusually big snow storm in 2012, Phil decided to return to his beloved Texas Hill Country, in New Braunfels. Phil was a kind man who loved being what he referred to as a good 'ole country doctor. Even though he lived in Illinois for over 40 years, he never lost his Texas accent. He will be missed by his family and his many friends in Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pat (Jousan) Wilson; daughters Kathleen Schwartz and Laura (David) Coleman; son Robin (Bridgett) Bergman; brother Randy (Marcia) Wilson; granddaughters Kayla Marie Schwartz, Emma Caroline Wilson Coleman, Brittney (Greg) Yost, Chelsea Bergmann and McKenna Johnson; great-grandchildren Lila Schwartz, Reese and Walker Yost, and Cambry Bergman; nephews Guy (Jennifer) Wilson and Cale (Nicole) Wilson; and niece Markay Fluitt. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin siblings Patricia and Keith Wilson who were still born; and Keith Allen Schwartz, who died at 3 months of age. After the death of his parents when he was 16, he and Randy lived with "Big Mamma" Ida Seeger. The funeral Mass will be held at noon Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church with interment following in the Boerne Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to New Braunfels Food Bank, 1620 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130, or Humane Society of New Braunfels Area, 3353 Morningside Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Phil's life, please visit ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 16 to July 18, 2019