|
|
Philip Dittmer, 61, of Quincy, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born Nov. 30, 1957, in Quincy, the son of Harvey and Virginia (Mast) Dittmer.
Philip worked as a master mechanic at Shottenkirk Toyota for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School.
Philip was a naturalist, loving everything in nature. He was an environmentalist to the core, not even pulling weeds in his own yard.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Seibel of Quincy; his daughter, Kerstin Carter and her husband, John, of Seattle; one grandchild, Liam Carter; four siblings, Mary Southard, Donna Dittmer, Annette Schoenberger and her husband, Dick, and Greg Dittmer and his wife, Dianne; brother-in-law, Paul Garvin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Roberta Garvin and Tom Dittmer.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Nature Conservancy or to Blessing Cancer Center.
Condolences may be expressed online atdukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019