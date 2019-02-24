Phillip Hugh Graham, 75, of Milton, died Thursday evening, Feb. 21, 2019, at Barry Community Care Center. Phil was born June 29, 1943, the middle son of Hugh and Wilma Smith Graham. He married Elaine Kessler on Nov. 1, 1964, in Clay County. She survives. Phil graduated from East Pike High School in 1963 and began farming with his father and brother Jim. Phil farmed all of his life near Milton. He and his son, Danny, raised Angus cattle on the family farm formerly operated by his Uncle Manley Hoover. Phil loved Pike County and especially the Village of Milton. He served on the Milton Board of Trustees and helped with and supported all community events. Phil was also active in the Pike County Democrats, Greenpond Cemetery Board and Pike County Quail Unlimited. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his son, grandsons, nephew John Graham and "the Ghrist boys." He delighted in watching his grandsons play sports and show their Graham Angus Farm steers at the Pike County 4-H Show. He was a Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan. In addition to his wife, Elaine, survivors include a daughter, Karrie (Mike) Spann; a son, Danny (Jenny) Graham; grandsons, Jayson Spann, and Phillip and Taylor Graham; brothers, Jim (Melva) Graham and John (Jeannie) Graham; and beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Jan Graham Cashen. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Niebur Funeral Home, Pittsfield. Burial will be in Greenpond Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Milton Community Center or Milton Ballpark. ARRANGEMENTS: Niebur Funeral Home. WEBSITE: nieburfh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary