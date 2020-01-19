|
Phylis Ulrich, 76, of Quincy, died at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home. Phylis was born July 19, 1943, in Quincy, the daughter of Ova and Clara Allen Houghton. She married Robert Ulrich in the Lutheran Church of St. John in Quincy on August 15, 1971. He survives. Phylis was a graduate of Quincy High School and Gem City Beauty College. She had worked at Motorola for many years. Phylis spent most of her time working side by side with Bob as co-owner of Bob Ulrich Trash Hauling, Bob Ulrich Recycling and Bob Ulrich Trucking and Pallet Co. Phylis was a member of the Lutheran Church of St. John, where she served as a ladies aide. She also was a member of Elks Club and Iliamo Model T Club. Phylis loved going camping at Whispering Oaks and playing pinochle with her friends. In addition to her husband, survivors include four children, Danny (Bobbi) Biesterfeld, Kim (Scot) Duesdieker, Robby (Kathi Rice) Ulrich, all of Quincy, and Angela (Solly) Bauer of St. Louis; 12 grandchildren, Stacie (Tony) Anders, Zachary Biesterfeld and Mathew Duesdieker, all of Quincy, Michael (Angie) Cirrincione and Bradley (Brittney) Cirrincione, both of Payson, Ill., Brandon (Meggan) Cirrincione of Lewistown, Mont., and Dakota Brassfield of Quincy, Heaven (Khalid) Giravi of Sandy, Utah, Alexander Ulrich, Xavior Bauer, Logan Bauer and Timothy (Brittney) Tarpein, all of St. Louis; 13 great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Brenda Brown and Steven Ulrich, both of Henderson, Nev.; two stepgrandchildren, Julia and Alex (Hayley) Brown, both of Henderson; two stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Cathy (Richard) Boren of Quincy; a brother, James Houghton, of Granbury, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. Phylis was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pam Cirrincione; and a brother, David Houghton. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Lutheran Church of St. John with Pastor Steve Hayden officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the church. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of St. John for its food and clothing pantry. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020