Phyllis A. Simmons, 89, passed away on Aug. 22, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, Minn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ronald, by 20 days. She was also preceded by her only sibling, Myra (McGee). She is survived by children: Terry (special friend Theresa), Toni, Ted, Todd (Kristine), and Tom: grandchildren, Nicole, Christina, Tia, Kelsey, Casey, and Tate: and great-grandchild Damien. Phyllis was born in Quincy, the daughter of Arthur and Olive Niemann. Upon graduating from Culver-Stockton College, her teaching career was postponed for 16 years in order to raise her family. She later worked in real estate, and she and Ron lived in Cottage Grove, Minn., for the past 43 years. She loved adventure and spending time with her family, she especially enjoyed family celebrations and going out for Sunday family breakfasts, annual summer vacations to Lake Itasca, and her trips to NYC with Toni. She was a devoted and generous mom and loving grandmother, and will be greatly missed. Phyllis bequeathed her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy program. A remembrance gathering for Phyllis and Ronald will be held at a future date.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019