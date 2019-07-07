Phyllis "Kay" Brown, 57, of Barry, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, after a long battle with cancer. Kay was born Sept. 11, 1961, in Quincy, to Kenneth and Lucille (Tournear) Deming. On Aug. 17, 1984, she married Edwin Brown at First Baptist Church of Barry, and he survives. Kay attended Quincy Senior High School and later in life attended John Wood Community College. Kay's early years were spent working as the morning hostess at the Maid Rite on Broadway in Quincy, where she worked for 14 years. After moving to Barry, she went to work for the First National Bank of Barry, where she spent the next 14 years. In 2008 Kay and Ed decided in their spare time to start a Yorkie breeding business. Over the next nine years her business, Kay's Adorable Yorkies, put dozens of puppies in their forever homes. She finished her career as a service coordinator for Addus Health Care in Quincy, until health issues forced her to retire in April 2018. She also served as treasurer for the city of Barry from 2005 until retiring on Jan. 1, 2019. Kay enjoyed spending her free time planting flowers, landscaping her yard every spring and spending time with her Yorkies. She also enjoyed camping and an occasional day of riding on the Harley. Mostly she loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Ed, survivors include daughters, Jenna Miller of Quincy and Jamie (Steve) Blakeman of Chatham; four brothers, Gerald (Sheila) Deming of Quincy, Roger (Mindy) Deming of Quincy, Dennis (Tina) Deming and Gary Tournear of Missouri; one sister, Carol (Don) Cegas of Quincy; and five grandchildren, Michael, Aiden and Kayleigh Blakeman of Chatham, and Hannah and Henry Miller of Quincy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lucille Deming; and her mother and father-in-law, Dale and Mary Brown of Barry. As per her request, there will be no visitation, and cremations rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, in Shiloh Cemetery, northwest of Barry, with Pastor Mike McKenzie officiating. Memorials can be left to the family. Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to nieburfh.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 7 to July 9, 2019