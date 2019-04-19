QUINCY -- Phyllis I. Shaw, 75, of 1321 N. Fourth, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 11, 1943, to Arthur and Bertha May (Anderson) Thomas in Chicago. She married Andrew Shaw on July 1, 1982. He died April 13, 1997. Phyllis was a graduate of Payson Seymour High School. She worked as a CNA at Blessing Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene. Phyllis liked to crochet and enjoyed crafts. However, her greatest joy was the time spent with family, especially the grandkids. Survivors include five children, Richard Lord of Quincy, Della Robinson-Lord of Quincy, Rodney Lord and his wife, Koleen, of Camp Point, Ronald K. Lord and his wife, Susan, of Quincy, and Regina Berhorst of Minnesota; 16 grandchildren, Lily Howser and her husband, Dennis, Andrew Lord and his wife, Anna, Natalie Lord, Wanda Lord, Kurt Cadwallader and his wife, Kristy, Tasha Jones and her husband, Steve, Kelsey Houghton and her husband, John, Kammie Lord, Candice Tabone and her husband, Jaime, Kayla Andrews and her husband, Chris, Daniel Audet and his wife, Rachel, Michelle Audet, William Schoonover and his wife, Heaven, Dylan Schoonover and his wife, Rose, Elizabeth Berhorst and Wyatt Berhorst; a brother, Donald Arthur Thomas and his wife, Theresa; a sister, Leona Grace Figert; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by a grandson, Brayden; two brothers, Grant Stone and Mark Stone; and two sisters, Constance Davis and Lola Vahle. SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans Home. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Blessing Hospital Foundation for Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary