Phyllis Jean Cawthon, 91, of Quincy, went peacefully to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Bickford Senior Living. She was born June 27, 1929, in Hannibal, Mo., a daughter of Alfred S. and Madora (Chandler) Baker. Phyllis met Frederick W. Cawthon Jr. in Hannibal at the ice cream store, and they were married April 14, 1950. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2015. Phyllis graduated from Hannibal High School in 1947. Shortly after marriage, Phyllis and Fred moved to California, where he served in the Army, while she worked as part of the Civilian Dental Corps. Upon moving to Quincy, she focused her love and energy on raising her family. She later worked part-time at the former State Street Store. Phyllis and Fred traveled extensively in the continental U.S. and Canada, but their favorites were family vacations in Estes Park, Co., and spending winters in Texas. Phyllis attended Blessed Sacrament Parish and was active in her community. She was a regular volunteer in the St. Mary and Blessing hospital tea rooms and helped with funeral luncheons. She was a longtime member of the Women's City Club, where she enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She and Fred enjoyed square dancing together and were members of the Elks Lodge. Phyllis was a supporter of the arts and a regular attendee of Quincy Community Theater productions. Phyllis was a faithful, loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She deeply cherished quality time spent with her loved ones. Phyllis had a keen memory for family history and enjoyed sharing stories and photos with anyone who would listen. She will be remembered for balancing both wisdom and grace with wit and spunk. Survivors include her children, Mark (Karen) Cawthon, Brian (Bobette) Cawthon and David (Brenda) Cawthon, all of Quincy; grandchildren, Eric (Mandi) Cawthon, Nicholas Cawthon, Jaclyn (Cody) Arens, Quinten Cawthon, Clayton (Niki) Cawthon, Olivia (José) Padilla, Ian Cawthon, Cheyenne (Rob) Hughes and Brelyn Cawthon; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Cooper and Brooks Arens, Ansley and Emerson Hughes, Nolan and Ava Cawthon, with an eighth due in December; siblings, Darrell (Ann) Baker of Huntsville, Ala., and Marjorie Smith of Elsberry, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis moved to Bickford Senior Living in Quincy at age 89, where she found more loving family, friendship and peacefulness. The Cawthon family wishes to thank the special staff and residents at Bickford for getting to know Mom, listening to her stories and making a loving home for her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at the church. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Camp Callahan, or Quincy Community Theater. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020