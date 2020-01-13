|
Phyllis Lavon Bush, 82, of Quincy, formerly of Hannibal, Mo., and Payson, Ill., died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Sunset Home. She was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Monticello, Mo., the daughter of Dallas L. and Della Mae (Meado) Snyder. She was married to Johnny Bush, he is deceased. Phyllis lived for years in Payson, Ill., before moving to Hannibal. She had worked in assembly for Motorola of Quincy; American Safety of Palmyra, Mo.; Shellor Globe of Quincy, and Dura of Hannibal. She enjoyed showing horses, tossing horseshoes, playing pool and cards. She was an avid stock car racing fan and truly enjoyed trips to casinos. Phyllis was of the Christian faith and will be missed by her family and many friends. Survivors include her brother Leroy Snyder of Quincy; a sister-in-law Mary Snyder of Quincy; nieces: Linda Ward of Muscatine, Iowa; Debbie Gravitt of New Boston, Ill.; Donna Isales of Muscatine; Shirley Bishop of New Boston, Sue Watson of Otwell, Ind. Janice Shupe of Lima, Ill.: and Tammy Smith of Quincy; nephews: Allen Snyder of Quincy; Larry Snyder of Carlinville, Ill., Jeff Snyder of Quincy and Mike Nooe of Salina, Calif. "Aunt Phyllis" will also be missed by Laurie Kirkland, Lanella Jones, Becky Damron and their mom, Laveda. Phyllis was preceded in death by her two sisters, Wanda Nooe and Desta Snyder; and six brothers, Gary, Charles, Delbert, Wilbur, Donald and Willard Snyder. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Friends are invited and may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the or to the Activities Fund at Sunset Home. Funeral arrangements are with the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020