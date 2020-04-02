|
|
Prabhjit "Paul" Singh, 49, of Town and Country, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Satnam Singh. Survivors include his beloved wife, Heather Singh; his children, Srabhjit Shallu Singh and Karanbir Singh; his mother, Nashuter Kaur; his father-and-mother-in-law, Frank (Cynthia) Schmidt; his brother, Jagdeep Singh; his sister-in-law, Inderjit Kaur; his brother-in-law, Michael Schmidt; and nephews, Akashdeep Singh, Vishaldeep Singh and Kaden Schmidt. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Paul grew up in Amritsar, Punjab, India. He earned a degree in civil engineering from a polytechnic college in Phagwara, India, before coming to America in November 1989. He went to St. Louis Community College and graduated with an associate degree of applied science in respiratory therapy. He had worked at Barnes-Jewish Hospital since 1993 as a registered respiratory therapist. He went on to get his bachelor's degree in respiratory therapy in September 2019. He met his wife, Heather Singh, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and they married in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Jan. 19, 2013. He enjoyed traveling to different places -- especially Mexico. Paul fought against sarcoma since 2014 and passed away peacefully at home. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, all visitations and services will be limited to immediate family. Thank you for your understanding. Baue Funeral Homes of St. Charles is handling arrangements. Call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020