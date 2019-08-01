|
R. Kelly Deaver, 80, of Quincy, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1938, in Paris, Mo., the son of Noland and Lillian (Borden) Deaver. He married Connie J. Brashear on Aug. 12, 1962. She survives. After graduating from Paris High School in 1956, he worked in Washington, D.C., in the fingerprinting department for the FBI. Kelly had been in the optical business in Mexico, Mo., Quincy Medical Group, Vision and Hearing Center, Kelly's Optical and then retired at I.E.C. after 23 years. He was an avid boater, belonging to the Quincy Boat Club, Quinsippi Yacht Club and Island Club, and was a lifetime member of the Yacht Club. He was in the Jaycees in Mexico, Mo., and Quincy for 15 years, a lifetime member of the Jaycees. As a member, he was a Jaycee senator, ambassador, exhausted rooster and Jaycee of the Year. Kelly enjoyed being the master of ceremonies of the Miss Missouri pageant in Mexico, Mo., for many years. He was a director, producer and master of ceremonies throughout Missouri and Illinois for pageants. He was chairman of the County Merit Commission for Adams County and served as a reserve deputy sheriff. Kelly's hobbies included boating, cooking, NASCAR races, the Cardinals, baseball, watching westerns and visiting with his pub friends. In addition to his wife, survivors include one son, Brian K. Deaver; a granddaughter, Nicole K. Deaver; brothers, Richard (Gloria) Deaver of Holliday, Mo., and Randy (Margaret) Deaver of Madison, Mo.; one sister, Ruthanne (Al) Hause of Albany, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Linda Deaver of Hannibal, Mo.; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Keith Deaver. The family would like to thank the staff at Blessing Hospital Hospice, especially Andrea, Joanne and Kristie. Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019