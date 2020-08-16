|
R. Kent Vollbracht, 78, of Quincy, formerly of Liberty, died at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at his home. Born Nov. 6, 1941, in Quincy, Kent was a son of Russell and Mabel Linnemeyer Vollbracht. He married Judy Heine on Aug. 14, 1976, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Lost Prairie in Camp Point. She survives. Mr. Vollbracht farmed in the Liberty and Camp Point areas all of his life. It was his greatest passion. His greatest love was his family and animals. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Lost Prairie. In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Denise (Greg) Wiewel of Liberty; son, Terry Vollbracht of Liberty; two stepdaughters, Marla (Steve) Dietrick of Camp Point and Melissa (Mark) Tenhouse of Columbus; six grandchildren, Burgundy (Kyle) Hamlin, Justin (Paige) Carl, Dillon (Niover) Wiewel, Brooke Wiewel, Codi Vollbracht and Evan Vollbracht, a step-granddaughter, Lacey Tenhouse; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Kent Carl; and a stepgreat-grandson, Bradley Tenhouse. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Lost Prairie, with the Rev. Ronald Graham conducting. Burial will follow in Lost Prairie Cemetery in Camp Point. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Lost Prairie Cemetery. Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020