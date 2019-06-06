Rachel Renee Snelling, 25, of Mount Sterling, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born Dec. 12, 1993, in Springfield, Ill., the daughter of Larry Dale and Rhonda Sue Thomas Snelling. Rachel was a certified medical assistant for the GI Department of Blessing Physicians Services for the past three years. She graduated from Brown County High School with the Class of 2012. Rachel also received her medical assistant degree from Vatterott Education Center in Quincy in 2016. She was baptized in the Trinity United Church of Christ in Quincy. Rachel enjoyed working in her flower gardens and taking care of her house and car, but her greatest joy was the time spent with her many friends and family. She was known for her contagious smile, her fun-loving, sassy but sweet, feisty personality. Rachel was a caring, compassionate and generous person; she continued that in death through the gift of organ donation. Survivors include her fiance, Jacob Shoopman of Mount Sterling; her father and bonus mother, Larry and Laura Snelling of Quincy; her mother and bonus father, Rhonda and Dennis Mills of Versailles; her maternal grandparents, John and Edith Thomas of Mount Sterling; two brothers, Ross Mills of Jacksonville and Ryan Mills of Versailles; two sisters, Megan Fulling (Patrick) of Troy and Kristen DeVine (Nick) of Quincy; four nephews, Jaxon and Jameson Fulling and Greyson and Emerson Shoopman; one aunt and uncle, Shirley and Matt Lung of Mount Sterling; and several cousins, including Eric and Laura Anderson; and her beloved dog, Nova. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Russell and Donna Snelling. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with Pastors Tim White and Lois Sorrill officiating. Burial will be in Mount Sterling City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials to Brown County United Way. Condolences for the family may be left online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 6 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary